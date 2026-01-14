Tension Brews in Himachal Over Remarks on IAS, IPS Officers

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has stirred controversy with remarks suggesting IAS and IPS officers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh might not prioritize the state's interests. These comments have raised alarms among civil service associations.

In a statement, Singh emphasized that Himachal's interests should come first, without naming any officers. He underlined that any misuse of central funds for local projects would not be tolerated.

The Himachal Pradesh IAS Association publicly criticized the minister's generalizations, warning of potential damage to public trust in administrative institutions. Meanwhile, the state IPS Association called for urgent measures to prevent divisive narratives and uphold bureaucratic neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)