High-Stakes Arrest in Arunachal: Notorious Drug Trafficker Captured

A notorious drug trafficker, identified as Rohit Basumatary, was apprehended after a dramatic exchange of gunfire with the police in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region.

The operation, based on specific intelligence inputs, led to the seizure of 12 grams of narcotics and a sophisticated US-made firearm. The incident unfolded near Hollongi as the suspect attempted to escape arrest, firing at police personnel who showed commendable restraint and ensured civilian safety.

Following his capture, Basumatary was transported to R K Mission Hospital for medical treatment due to injuries sustained in the altercation, with two officers also reported injured. A thorough search of his vehicle uncovered concealed narcotics and illegal weaponry. Authorities urge citizens to support their ongoing efforts against drug abuse, a widespread issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)