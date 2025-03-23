Left Menu

High-Stakes Arrest in Arunachal: Notorious Drug Trafficker Captured

A notorious drug trafficker, Rohit Basumatary, was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh after a shootout with police. Twelve grams of narcotics and a firearm were seized. Basumatary has a history of serious offenses. A special investigation team is handling the case, urging public cooperation in the fight against drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:56 IST
A notorious drug trafficker, identified as Rohit Basumatary, was apprehended after a dramatic exchange of gunfire with the police in Arunachal Pradesh's capital region.

The operation, based on specific intelligence inputs, led to the seizure of 12 grams of narcotics and a sophisticated US-made firearm. The incident unfolded near Hollongi as the suspect attempted to escape arrest, firing at police personnel who showed commendable restraint and ensured civilian safety.

Following his capture, Basumatary was transported to R K Mission Hospital for medical treatment due to injuries sustained in the altercation, with two officers also reported injured. A thorough search of his vehicle uncovered concealed narcotics and illegal weaponry. Authorities urge citizens to support their ongoing efforts against drug abuse, a widespread issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

