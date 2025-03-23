AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Against Controversial Waqf Amendment

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has declared a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Major demonstrations are planned in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively.

AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas announced that leaders from various political parties, including JD(U), RJD, Congress, and Lok Janshakti Party, have been invited to participate. In Andhra Pradesh, participation invitations have been extended to ruling and opposition parties alike.

The bill has been described by the AIMPLB as controversial, discriminatory, and damaging. The 31-member Action Committee is resolved to oppose the legislation through all constitutional, legal, and democratic means. The nationwide campaign will include rallies, human chains, and social media efforts to gather support against the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)