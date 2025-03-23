Left Menu

AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Against Controversial Waqf Amendment

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Large demonstrations are planned in Patna and Vijayawada, with participation from various political, social, and minority groups. The board deems the bill as controversial and discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:59 IST
AIMPLB's Nationwide Protest Against Controversial Waqf Amendment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has declared a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Major demonstrations are planned in Patna and Vijayawada on March 26 and 29, respectively.

AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas announced that leaders from various political parties, including JD(U), RJD, Congress, and Lok Janshakti Party, have been invited to participate. In Andhra Pradesh, participation invitations have been extended to ruling and opposition parties alike.

The bill has been described by the AIMPLB as controversial, discriminatory, and damaging. The 31-member Action Committee is resolved to oppose the legislation through all constitutional, legal, and democratic means. The nationwide campaign will include rallies, human chains, and social media efforts to gather support against the bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025