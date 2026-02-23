Bihar Police Watchmen Protest Erupts in Patna

In a display of dissent, Bihar Police's watchmen organized a protest in Patna on Monday, advocating for increased honorariums and service reforms. The protest turned tumultuous as participants broke through police barricades, prompting a baton charge by law enforcement officials, a senior officer reported.

According to City SP (Central) Mamta Kalyani, the intervention was necessitated by the protestors' breach of barricades and their movement towards the Dak Bungalow crossing, which disrupted public order. The situation escalated, compelling the police to take action to uphold law and order at the site.

Though several 'chowkidars' sustained injuries during the clash, officials stated that none were serious. The protest underscored ongoing tensions within the Bihar Police department regarding remunerations and work conditions.