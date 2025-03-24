High-Stakes Dialogue: U.S. and Israeli Leaders Discuss Gaza Tensions

In a pivotal phone call on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the ongoing military operations in Gaza. According to the State Department, the discussion underscored the growing concerns over escalation in the region.

The recent Israeli airstrike at a Gaza hospital has intensified the situation, claiming the lives of five people, as confirmed by Hamas and Palestinian medical sources. The attack reportedly targeted a prominent figure within the militant group Hamas.

Netanyahu and Rubio's conversation highlights the international diplomatic efforts to address the complex and volatile situation, as implications of military actions in Gaza continue to resonate on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)