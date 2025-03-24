In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel's military struck the largest hospital in southern Gaza on Sunday night, resulting in casualties and a massive fire, the territory's Health Ministry reported. This incident has further heightened tensions in a region already reeling from extensive violence.

The attack targeted the surgical building of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, only days after the facility became overwhelmed with casualties from a renewed wave of Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli military confirmed the attack, citing the presence of a Hamas militant at the location. However, civilian casualties have provoked widespread criticism.

As the conflict rages on, over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. The violence coincides with political unrest in Israel, where citizens express growing discontent with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and its handling of the conflict.

