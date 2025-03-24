Left Menu

Mystery in Sarayan Gulab Rai: Woman's Death Sparks Investigation

The body of a 20-year-old woman was discovered hanging from a tree in Sarayan Gulab Rai village, leading to an investigation. The father suspects murder over a land dispute. Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections and are actively pursuing the accused.

Updated: 24-03-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:16 IST
The discovery of a young woman's body hanging from a tree in Sarayan Gulab Rai village has prompted an immediate investigation by local authorities. Police officials announced the start of a probe on Monday.

Uncovered on Sunday, the incident has raised suspicions of potential foul play, especially given the ongoing land dispute hinted at by the woman's father. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed that an FIR was filed late Sunday night.

The case includes allegations of murder and destruction of evidence. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and is in pursuit of the individuals believed to be involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

