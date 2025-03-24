Mystery in Sarayan Gulab Rai: Woman's Death Sparks Investigation

The discovery of a young woman's body hanging from a tree in Sarayan Gulab Rai village has prompted an immediate investigation by local authorities. Police officials announced the start of a probe on Monday.

Uncovered on Sunday, the incident has raised suspicions of potential foul play, especially given the ongoing land dispute hinted at by the woman's father. Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh confirmed that an FIR was filed late Sunday night.

The case includes allegations of murder and destruction of evidence. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and is in pursuit of the individuals believed to be involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)