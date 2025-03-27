Left Menu

Turkish Doctoral Student's Sudden Detainment Raises Questions

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, was detained by federal agents without explanation. Video shows her handcuffed by masked agents. Her lawyer is demanding answers, citing her valid student visa. Reports suggest her detention may relate to previous criticisms of Tufts' stance on Palestinian issues.

  • Country:
  • United States

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national and doctoral student at Tufts University, was unexpectedly detained by federal agents, sparking controversy and concern. Her lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, revealed that Ozturk, 30, was apprehended after leaving her home to join friends for iftar, a meal marking the end of the fasting day during Ramadan.

The apprehension, captured on video, shows masked agents handcuffing Ozturk and taking her phone, prompting her lawyer to file a petition in Boston federal court. Neighbors and witnesses described the scene as resembling a kidnapping, with agents in unmarked vehicles concealing their identities.

Judge Indira Talwani has demanded the government explain Ozturk's detention, ordering restrictions on her movement. Speculation about the incident relates to Ozturk's participation in an op-ed critical of Tufts' response to Palestinian issues. This incident adds to concerns about visa revocations under the Trump administration's policies affecting foreign nationals engaging in political expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

