Secrecy Breach Divides Washington: Hegseth's Text Scandal

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leaked texts regarding a secret military operation in Yemen have caused political uproar. Democrats are demanding accountability, while Republicans aim to downplay the leak. The controversy highlights challenges in safeguarding classified materials within national security communications.

Updated: 27-03-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:11 IST
Defense Secretary

Washington is in turmoil following revelations that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared sensitive military plans via text regarding a classified operation targeting a Houthi militant leader in Yemen. Screenshots of these texts were reported by The Atlantic, leading to outrage among lawmakers and questions about security protocols.

President Trump and top advisers have downplayed the incident, asserting that no classified information was compromised. Yet, Democrats and former officials argue that even the timing of such operations is highly sensitive and should remain confidential. An independent probe has been suggested by Senate and House leaders from both parties.

While Hegseth denies any wrongdoing, questions remain about the use of commercial messaging apps for military communication and whether his actions breached security regulations. The fallout highlights the delicate balance between operational transparency and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

