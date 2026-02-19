Royal Scandal: Prince Andrew Arrested Over Epstein Document Leak

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested by Thames Valley Police on charges of misconduct in public office. The allegations suggest he passed confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

The news has caused a major scandal within the British royal family. Andrew was celebrating his 66th birthday when he was arrested, making him the first senior royal to face such an accusation. King Charles has expressed deep concern and reiterated the royal family's full cooperation with the investigation.

Though the investigation continues, it is unrelated to prior accusations against him, including those involving sexual impropriety. This development, triggered by the release of extensive documents related to Epstein, is likely to have significant repercussions for the monarchy's public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)