Kharkiv Under Siege: Mass Drone Attack Sparks Chaos
Russian forces launched a mass drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, injuring nine people and causing significant damage. Numerous fires broke out in the city centre, requiring extensive emergency response. Meanwhile, Dnipro also faced drone-induced fires, though no casualties there were reported.
Russian forces executed a mass drone attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, on Wednesday night, injuring nine people and causing significant damage, according to emergency services and officials. The strike resulted in multiple fires within the city centre, prompting a robust response from emergency services as firefighters battled flames among rubble.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at least 12 drone strikes on the city, which has been a recurrent target for Russia due to its proximity—approximately 30 km (18 miles)—to the border. Although Kharkiv successfully resisted capture during Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022, it has since faced continual attacks involving drones and missiles.
Additionally, a drone attack in Dnipro ignited fires in the city's central areas as reported by regional governor Serhiy Lysak on Telegram. While images online showed the resulting smoke and flames, no casualties were immediately reported in Dnipro.
(With inputs from agencies.)
