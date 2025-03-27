Governor Bose Gives Nod to Key West Bengal Fiscal Bills

In a significant development, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose granted his approval to three crucial bills passed by the state assembly. The decision was announced on Thursday and involves legislation pivotal for fiscal responsibility, budget management, and appropriation.

The bills — West Bengal Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, West Bengal Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2025, and West Bengal Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025 — received the governor's assent following a robust process of evaluation and communication.

The Raj Bhavan statement detailed that Bose had first recommended the introduction of these bills, which were duly passed by the legislative assembly. Prompt interactions and technical evaluations by the government ensured the bills' progression, leading to the governor's endorsement. This approval is set to be published in a special edition of the Kolkata Gazette before the end of the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)