Governor Bose Gives Nod to Key West Bengal Fiscal Bills
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has approved three important bills concerning fiscal responsibility, budget management, and appropriation passed during the state's budget session. This approval follows comprehensive communication and evaluation processes between the Raj Bhavan and governmental departments. The assent will be officially published soon.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose granted his approval to three crucial bills passed by the state assembly. The decision was announced on Thursday and involves legislation pivotal for fiscal responsibility, budget management, and appropriation.
The bills — West Bengal Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, West Bengal Appropriation (No. 1) Bill, 2025, and West Bengal Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2025 — received the governor's assent following a robust process of evaluation and communication.
The Raj Bhavan statement detailed that Bose had first recommended the introduction of these bills, which were duly passed by the legislative assembly. Prompt interactions and technical evaluations by the government ensured the bills' progression, leading to the governor's endorsement. This approval is set to be published in a special edition of the Kolkata Gazette before the end of the fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
