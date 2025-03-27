Tragic Incident in Manpur Chachari: A Father's Descent

In a heart-wrenching incident that has shocked the village of Manpur Chachari, a 36-year-old father, Rajiv Kumar, allegedly killed his four children before taking his own life. The gruesome discovery was made by his father on Thursday morning after finding Rajiv unresponsive in the house.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that Kumar had used a sharp weapon to slit the throats of his three daughters, aged 12, 9, and 7, and his 5-year-old son. The weapon, along with sandpaper used to sharpen it, was found at the crime scene.

Family members disclosed that Kumar had suffered a severe head injury from an accident a year prior, which led to increased agitation and mental health challenges. The motive behind the tragic event remains unclear as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)