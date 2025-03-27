Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Manpur Chachari: A Father's Descent

A 36-year-old man in Manpur Chachari village, Rajiv Kumar, killed his four children by slitting their throats and then hanged himself. A severe head injury from a past accident affected his mental state. The tragedy was discovered by his father the next morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:01 IST
Tragic Incident in Manpur Chachari: A Father's Descent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident that has shocked the village of Manpur Chachari, a 36-year-old father, Rajiv Kumar, allegedly killed his four children before taking his own life. The gruesome discovery was made by his father on Thursday morning after finding Rajiv unresponsive in the house.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi reported that Kumar had used a sharp weapon to slit the throats of his three daughters, aged 12, 9, and 7, and his 5-year-old son. The weapon, along with sandpaper used to sharpen it, was found at the crime scene.

Family members disclosed that Kumar had suffered a severe head injury from an accident a year prior, which led to increased agitation and mental health challenges. The motive behind the tragic event remains unclear as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025