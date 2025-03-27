China's Monetary Maneuvers: A Policy Focus

China is maintaining significant room for maneuver in its monetary policy, according to Xuan Changneng, the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China. The bank is increasingly focusing on price-based tools to manage economic strategies.

Xuan, one of four top deputies, has confirmed that China's monetary policy remains supportive and relatively loose. Despite these measures, the country's macro leverage ratio has surged past the 300% mark and continues to climb, posing potential challenges.

The statements reflect on China's strategic shifts in economic policy management aimed at ensuring sustainable economic stability amidst rising debts and macroeconomic pressures.

