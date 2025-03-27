Left Menu

China's Monetary Maneuvers: A Policy Focus

China's deputy central bank governor, Xuan Changneng, emphasized the country's ample monetary policy leeway and a shift towards price-based tools. He noted the supportive and relatively loose nature of China's monetary policy amidst a rising macro leverage ratio surpassing 300%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boao | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:30 IST
China is maintaining significant room for maneuver in its monetary policy, according to Xuan Changneng, the deputy governor of the People's Bank of China. The bank is increasingly focusing on price-based tools to manage economic strategies.

Xuan, one of four top deputies, has confirmed that China's monetary policy remains supportive and relatively loose. Despite these measures, the country's macro leverage ratio has surged past the 300% mark and continues to climb, posing potential challenges.

The statements reflect on China's strategic shifts in economic policy management aimed at ensuring sustainable economic stability amidst rising debts and macroeconomic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

