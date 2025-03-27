Left Menu

EU Faces Tough Choices Amid US Uncertainty: The China Turn

With heightened uncertainty from the U.S., China advocates for the European Union to strengthen ties with Beijing. EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic is set to visit China following a trip to the U.S., addressing trade imbalances and the potential for bolstered EU-China relations.

  • Country:
  • China

Amid rising tensions in international relations, the European Union finds itself at a crossroads regarding its diplomatic ties with China and the United States.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to visit China this week, following efforts to calm relations with the U.S., which have been stressed over threatened trade tariffs. The European Commission has expressed disapproval of U.S. tariff threats, branding them detrimental to both businesses and consumers.

As the EU weighs its next steps, Sefcovic is set to tackle persistent issues such as trade imbalances and market access in China, while emphasizing the strategic importance of EU-China relations amidst global geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

