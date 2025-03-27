South Sudan's Shattered Peace: Arrest of Opposition Leader Sparks Crisis

South Sudan's fragile peace agreement appears to have unraveled as Riek Machar, leader of the main opposition party, was arrested, stoking fears of renewed civil war. The arrest underscores mounting tensions between opposition and government forces.

Deputy chairperson Oyet Nathaniel Pierino declared the peace deal abrogated, citing Machar's detention as evidence of political ill will. The UN has issued stark warnings, urging national leaders to act in the country's interest to avoid all-out conflict.

Machar's arrest follows a series of escalating confrontations, including March's violent clashes between loyalist and government forces. International entities like the UN and African Union are stepping in, aiming to de-escalate the situation and restore the peace agreement for South Sudan's future stability.

