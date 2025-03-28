Left Menu

Central Amsterdam Stabbing Rampage Leaves Five Injured

A man in Amsterdam stabbed five people before being apprehended. The victims included American, Polish, Belgian, and Dutch citizens. The motive behind the attack is being investigated by Dutch police, who have not yet determined whether the assault was targeted or random.

A stabbing incident shook central Amsterdam on Thursday, resulting in five people being injured before Dutch police apprehended the suspect.

A swift response by law enforcement led to the arrest of the attacker, who was injured in the leg. Among those hurt were a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both U.S. citizens.

The investigation into the suspect's motive is ongoing, with authorities considering various factors, including the possibility of random targeting. Other victims included individuals from Poland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

