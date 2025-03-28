Central Amsterdam Stabbing Rampage Leaves Five Injured

A stabbing incident shook central Amsterdam on Thursday, resulting in five people being injured before Dutch police apprehended the suspect.

A swift response by law enforcement led to the arrest of the attacker, who was injured in the leg. Among those hurt were a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both U.S. citizens.

The investigation into the suspect's motive is ongoing, with authorities considering various factors, including the possibility of random targeting. Other victims included individuals from Poland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)