Bangladeshi held in Mumbai for illegal stay; Nagpur violence link being probed

A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly staying illegally in the country, and police have begun a probe to check if he was involved in the March 17 Nagpur violence, an official has said.

The Crime Branch Unit II took Azizul Nizanul Rahman (29) into custody from Dadar on Wednesday, he said.

"We suspect he was in Nagpur at the time of the violence. He is a resident of Hasanbaug in Nagpur and had come to Dadar just a few days ago. Rahman, a daily wage labourer, has admitted to obtaining an Aadhaar card using forged documents," the official said on Thursday.

"We are analysing his mobile phone tower location as part of the probe. We have also shared information about his arrest with our Nagpur counterparts," he said.

Mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on March 17 amid rumours that a 'chadar' with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by VHP and Bajrang Dal for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

More than 110 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, including key accused Fahim Khan.

