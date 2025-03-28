Left Menu

Posche crash: Pune police recommend dismissal of two suspended cops

An internal inquiry also pointed out lapses while registering the case and a delay in collecting blood samples.We have sent a proposal to the state home department seeking the dismissal of these two suspended cops.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-03-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 08:50 IST
Pune police have sent a proposal to the Maharashtra home department recommending the dismissal of two cops who were suspended in connection with the Porsche car crash in May last year, a top official has said.

A Porsche car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy in an inebriated condition, had fatally run over two motorcycle-borne techies in the Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19.

Inspector Rahul Jagdale and API Vishwanath Todkari, attached to Yerawada police station, were suspended for late reporting and dereliction of duty at the time. An internal inquiry also pointed out lapses while registering the case and a delay in collecting blood samples.

"We have sent a proposal to the state home department seeking the dismissal of these two suspended cops. The proposal was sent today," Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Thursday.

While the juvenile involved in the case has been released from an observation home, his parents, two doctors, a staffer from Sassoon hospital, two middlemen and three others are in jail.

The case had hit national headlines over cover-up efforts from various quarters, including the swapping of blood samples to invalidate alcohol tests.

