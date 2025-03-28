Supreme Court Upholds Free Speech in Imran Pratapgarhi Case

In a move underscoring the primacy of free speech, the Supreme Court quashed an FIR that was lodged against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi by Gujarat Police on Friday. The accusation involved an allegedly edited video of a provocative song posted by Pratapgarhi.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the judiciary's crucial role in safeguarding fundamental rights, asserting, "Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of person to express the views must be respected and protected." The statement highlights the essential role of various forms of expression, including literature and art, in enriching human life.

Pratapgarhi, the Congress' minority cell head, had petitioned against the Gujarat High Court's January 17 dismissal of his request to quash the FIR. Filed after a mass marriage event in Jamnagar, the FIR accused him under sections like 196 and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and harmful assertions. Pratapgarhi's video on platform X drew attention for its provocative lyrical content, which was claimed to disturb national unity.

