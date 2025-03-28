IED Blast Injures Bastar Fighters Jawan in Chhattisgarh

A Bastar Fighters jawan from the Chhattisgarh police force sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Narayanpur district on Friday, as confirmed by police authorities.

The blast occurred around 10 am near Bedmakoti village, under Kohkameta police jurisdiction, during an area domination operation conducted by a joint security force team. The operation included personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police, District Reserve Guard, and Bastar Fighters, starting from a security camp in Kutul heading towards a new camp in Bedmakoti.

The jawan was injured when he stepped on the pressure IED while the patrol team was securing the area. He was promptly taken to the Narayanpur district hospital and may be referred to a higher medical center if necessary. Police noted that Maoist insurgents often place IEDs to target patrolling security personnel in the forested areas of the Bastar region.

