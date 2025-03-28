Left Menu

IED Blast Injures Bastar Fighters Jawan in Chhattisgarh

A Bastar Fighters jawan was injured following an IED explosion set by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The incident occurred during a joint security operation, involving ITBP and DRG troops. The injured jawan received immediate medical attention and may be moved to a higher facility if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bastar Fighters jawan from the Chhattisgarh police force sustained injuries after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the Narayanpur district on Friday, as confirmed by police authorities.

The blast occurred around 10 am near Bedmakoti village, under Kohkameta police jurisdiction, during an area domination operation conducted by a joint security force team. The operation included personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police, District Reserve Guard, and Bastar Fighters, starting from a security camp in Kutul heading towards a new camp in Bedmakoti.

The jawan was injured when he stepped on the pressure IED while the patrol team was securing the area. He was promptly taken to the Narayanpur district hospital and may be referred to a higher medical center if necessary. Police noted that Maoist insurgents often place IEDs to target patrolling security personnel in the forested areas of the Bastar region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

