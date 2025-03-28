Left Menu

Israel's Judicial Reform Sparks Protests and Controversy

The Israeli parliament has passed a bill granting politicians greater influence over judicial selections, sparking significant protests. The bill reshapes the Judges Selection Committee, replacing Bar Association members with government-picked representatives. Critics view it as a threat to democracy, while supporters argue it ensures balanced representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:56 IST
In a move stirring nationwide protests, the Israeli parliament has passed a controversial bill that grants politicians increased control over the selection of judges. The newly approved law alters the composition of the Judges Selection Committee, replacing members of the Israel Bar Association with representatives selected by both the government and the opposition.

Opposition parties, vehemently opposing the bill, boycotted the final vote, seeing it as a potential erosion of a key pillar of Israeli democracy. Justice Minister Yariv Levin defended the legislative change, asserting that it would ensure that the committee is both balanced and representative, preventing the exclusion of candidates with differing viewpoints.

The enactment of this legislation has been met with outrage from opposition figures and protestors, who are already disenchanted with the government over various issues. The bill, part of a broader reform package, has ignited debate over its implications for Israeli democracy and the independence of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

