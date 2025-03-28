Supreme Court Drama: Trump Administration, Venezuelan Deportations, and the Alien Enemies Act

The Trump administration is pressing the Supreme Court to authorize the resumption of deportations of Venezuelan migrants, utilizing an 18th-century wartime law amid a court battle. This comes after the Republican administration's request to a federal appeals court was rejected in Washington.

A panel of appellate judges voted 2-1 to maintain an order that temporarily prohibits these deportations under the less-known Alien Enemies Act. The Justice Department contends that federal courts should not meddle with delicate diplomatic talks, suggesting that migrants argue their case in a Texas federal court, where they remain detained.

District Judge James E. Boasberg has issued a stay on deportations and ordered the recall of planes carrying Venezuelan migrants. The administration has cited a 'state secrets privilege' to withhold information. This legal challenge has ignited tensions, and the Supreme Court faces a complex decision on handling this high-stakes affair.

