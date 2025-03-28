Left Menu

Gruesome Discovery in Shahdara: Woman's Body Found in Bed Box

A decomposed body of a woman was discovered wrapped in a blanket inside a bed box in a Delhi flat. The house owner, Vivekanand Mishra, has been apprehended. The woman's identity remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing after blood traces were found near a locked door.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery unfolded in Delhi's Shahdara area, as police uncovered a decomposed body of a woman concealed in a bed box within a flat. The body, found wrapped in a blanket, has raised numerous questions as authorities delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The homeowner, Vivekanand Mishra, a man in his late fifties, has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. The identity of the woman, believed to be between 35 and 40, is still being investigated, creating an air of mystery as authorities work to solve the case.

A PCR call alerted police to a foul smell emanating from the DDA flat. Upon arrival, officers found the premises locked and blood traces by the back door. Early investigations suggest the murder took place two to three days prior. Forensic experts are on the scene, with the investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

