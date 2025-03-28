Left Menu

Controversial Closure: Disha Salian's Death Revisited

The Mumbai police's closure report labeled Disha Salian's death a suicide linked to depression from personal and financial troubles. Her father disputes this, seeking further investigation. Initially thought to have died by suicide, her death has since become a political issue, prompting demands for a new probe.

Updated: 28-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:25 IST
The closure report issued by Mumbai police cites personal and financial stresses as contributing factors to the tragic death of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The report claims that Salian was dealing with depression, influenced by mismanagement of funds by her father and other personal setbacks.

Despite the police's conclusion of suicide, controversy arose as political factions debated the case, and a Special Investigation Team was formed. Nonetheless, the anticipation remains high as their findings have yet to be disclosed. Key statements from friends, associates, and actors involved with Salian have been documented.

Recently, Satish Salian, Disha's father, approached Bombay High Court requesting a new investigation into his daughter's mysterious death. He demanded the probe be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation and called for filing an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Latest News

