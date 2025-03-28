India Advances Digital Inclusivity with NIXI's Universal Acceptance Day 2025

The National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), successfully hosted a hybrid event on Universal Acceptance (UA) Day on March 28, 2025, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Themed “Connecting the Unconnected – Building a Multilingual Internet for Viksit Bharat,” the event aimed to accelerate the adoption of Universal Acceptance (UA) and foster a more inclusive digital ecosystem in India.

The Importance of Universal Acceptance for Digital Inclusivity

In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, ensuring that all digital tools and platforms support the diverse range of domain names and email addresses, regardless of linguistic and structural variations, is crucial. Universal Acceptance is at the heart of this goal, playing a significant role in eliminating digital barriers and fostering an inclusive online environment. The event saw the presence of key government officials and industry leaders, with Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, and Chairman, NIXI, as the Chief Guest.

Advancing Internet Governance and Resilience

During his keynote speech, Shri S. Krishnan emphasized the importance of digital inclusivity in a diverse country like India, stating:

“In an increasingly digital-first world, technology should not become a barrier. Universal Acceptance is not just about technical standards but about empowering every citizen, regardless of language or background, to fully participate in the digital economy. Our mission is to democratize digital access and ensure that even those unfamiliar with technology can benefit from it. By promoting Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs) and language translation tools, we aim to bridge the digital divide and create a safer, more inclusive online environment.”

He further highlighted India’s role in shaping global internet governance and resilience, ensuring the country's active participation in international forums. With India’s internet user base nearing a billion, he stressed the need for a robust and resilient digital infrastructure that protects cultural identity and enables seamless communication across languages and regions.

Empowering Communities Through Multilingual Internet

Mr. Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, underscored the importance of Universal Acceptance, stating:

“Universal Acceptance ensures that language is never a barrier to digital participation. By fostering linguistic diversity online, we are not just preserving languages but also empowering communities and fostering true digital inclusion.”

A multilingual internet is essential for connecting the unconnected, ensuring that individuals from all linguistic backgrounds can fully access and utilize digital services. The event reinforced that a truly inclusive digital space respects and represents all voices, furthering India’s vision of a digital-first, inclusive future.

Unlocking the Potential of India's Digital Economy

Dr. Devesh Tyagi, CEO of NIXI, highlighted the significance of Universal Acceptance Day 2025, stating:

“NIXI is proud to spearhead this initiative. UA Day 2025 has brought together key stakeholders to exchange insights and commit to action. A truly inclusive internet will remove language barriers and unlock the full potential of India’s digital economy.”

The discussions at the event emphasized the socio-economic impact of Universal Acceptance on MSMEs and industries, the benefits of operating a UA-compliant business, and the role of a multilingual internet in shaping effective public policy.

Promoting UA and Digital Public Infrastructure

A major highlight was the panel discussion on how Universal Acceptance can be leveraged within Digital Public Infrastructure to empower citizens. Experts explored ways to integrate native languages into digital platforms, ensuring that essential government and private-sector services are easily accessible to all Indians.

Some of the key topics addressed included:

Bridging the digital divide by enhancing digital literacy in regional languages.

Scaling up capacity-building efforts for UA adoption among technology developers.

Facilitating interoperability across core technology systems to enhance UA compliance.

Key Developments and Milestones in UA Adoption

The event spotlighted India’s landmark advancements in Universal Acceptance adoption, including:

The Bhashini Portal: A government initiative enabling real-time translation and multilingual accessibility.

India’s advocacy at international forums: A multi-stakeholder approach to driving global UA standards.

These efforts reaffirm India’s leadership in the global digital landscape, advocating for greater inclusivity, accessibility, and innovation.

Global Support and Participation

The event received strong support from global organizations, including UNESCO and ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers). Notable participants included:

Mr. Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.

Mr. Samiran Gupta, VP, Stakeholder Engagement & MD, Asia Pacific, ICANN.

Shri Jaco Du Toit, Chief of Section, Universal Access to Information and Digital Inclusion, UNESCO HQ.

These industry leaders emphasized the need for international cooperation in advancing Universal Acceptance and ensuring that all digital services are accessible in users’ native languages.

Conclusion: A Future of Digital Inclusivity

Universal Acceptance is a critical pillar in achieving India’s vision of Digital Bharat, ensuring that every citizen, regardless of language, has equal access to online opportunities. The discussions, collaborations, and insights shared at UA Day 2025 mark a significant step toward a future where technology empowers all.

With ongoing government initiatives, strong industry participation, and global collaboration, India is set to lead the charge in Universal Acceptance adoption, fostering a truly inclusive and multilingual digital ecosystem.