Revamping History: MEA's Digitization Triumph
The Ministry of External Affairs' Archives & Records Management Division completed a project to modernize and make searchable its digitized records in just four months. This achievement marks a significant step towards improved data management and accessibility, showcasing the integration of advanced technology in their operations.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced the successful completion of a project aimed at modernizing its digitized records, achieving this feat in a remarkable timeline of just four months.
Inaugurated by Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar, the initiative by the Archives & Records Management Division represents a significant milestone in the ministry's efforts to enhance data management practices. The project ensures that records are updated into a modern format and made easily searchable, allowing for greater efficiency, security, and accessibility across departments.
The MEA emphasized that this advancement reflects its commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology within its workflows, marking a crucial step in modernizing internal processes and setting a precedent for future digital transformations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IRS Technology Pause Amid AI Revolution
ISRO Unveils Indigenous Microprocessors: A Leap in Space Technology
India's Hyperloop Ambitions: Breaking Boundaries in Transportation Technology
Empowering Hope: How Technology is Transforming Sexual Assault Response in South Sudan
DoT Announces 5G Innovation Hackathon 2025: A Six-Month Sprint to Shape the Future of 5G Technology