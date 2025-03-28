Left Menu

Revamping History: MEA's Digitization Triumph

The Ministry of External Affairs' Archives & Records Management Division completed a project to modernize and make searchable its digitized records in just four months. This achievement marks a significant step towards improved data management and accessibility, showcasing the integration of advanced technology in their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced the successful completion of a project aimed at modernizing its digitized records, achieving this feat in a remarkable timeline of just four months.

Inaugurated by Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar, the initiative by the Archives & Records Management Division represents a significant milestone in the ministry's efforts to enhance data management practices. The project ensures that records are updated into a modern format and made easily searchable, allowing for greater efficiency, security, and accessibility across departments.

The MEA emphasized that this advancement reflects its commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology within its workflows, marking a crucial step in modernizing internal processes and setting a precedent for future digital transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

