Myanmar's Struggle: Earthquake and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold

An already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar has worsened following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shook areas near Mandalay, the nation's second-largest city. Compounded by a four-year civil war, the quake has left over 3 million displaced and cut off from essential food and health services.

Videos circulating on social media reveal the destruction caused by the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, highlighting fears that many are trapped or killed under debris. With restricted information flow and movement, rescue operations face significant challenges, leaving many without aid.

The political turmoil, influenced by neighboring China, and foreign aid cuts have further exacerbated Myanmar's crisis. The World Food Programme reports alarming hunger levels, highlighting a $60 million funding gap to maintain food aid. Health services have also dried up, leading to critical care shortages for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)