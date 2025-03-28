Left Menu

Myanmar's Struggle: Earthquake and Humanitarian Crisis Unfold

Myanmar faces a severe humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake following a destructive civil war. Over 3 million people are displaced, with millions in need of aid. Tight control and global economic challenges have further hindered rescue efforts and aid delivery. Hunger and health care crises are critical concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:18 IST
An already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar has worsened following a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shook areas near Mandalay, the nation's second-largest city. Compounded by a four-year civil war, the quake has left over 3 million displaced and cut off from essential food and health services.

Videos circulating on social media reveal the destruction caused by the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, highlighting fears that many are trapped or killed under debris. With restricted information flow and movement, rescue operations face significant challenges, leaving many without aid.

The political turmoil, influenced by neighboring China, and foreign aid cuts have further exacerbated Myanmar's crisis. The World Food Programme reports alarming hunger levels, highlighting a $60 million funding gap to maintain food aid. Health services have also dried up, leading to critical care shortages for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

