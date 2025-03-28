Unyielding Pursuit: J&K Police's Vow Against Terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued a stern warning to terror groups based in Pakistan, vowing to continue their fight without rest until such threats are properly addressed. This commitment was emphasized by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat during a wreath-laying ceremony for three police personnel killed in action.

The DGP highlighted that the fight against terrorism is ongoing, with recent operations resulting in the deaths of four police officers and two Pakistani terrorists. The operation in Rajbagh and Kathua district underscored the police force's dedication despite facing significant challenges and losses.

Prabhat confirmed that the same group of terrorists had previously been intercepted in the Hiranagar sector. The security forces, including the police, Army, and CRPF, conducted extensive search operations, demonstrating a unified commitment to eliminating such threats. Operations are set to continue until their objectives are met.

