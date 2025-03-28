Trump's Legal Showdown: Firms Versus Executive Orders

In a significant legal confrontation, President Donald Trump announced on Friday an agreement with the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. This move aims to preempt a potential executive order that would have restricted the firm's work with the federal government. The announcement follows legal actions from WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, who have sued the administration over similar executive orders.

Skadden has committed to providing $100 million in free legal services, sanctioned by the Trump administration, emphasizing merit-based hiring practices. Simultaneously, Wall Street firm Paul Weiss has also reached an agreement with the White House, pledging $40 million in pro bono legal services, thus rescinding a previous executive order against them.

The lawsuits by WilmerHale and Jenner point to alleged constitutional violations, claiming Trump's orders unfairly target firms that have ties to those involved in the 2016 U.S. Justice Department investigation into Russian election interference. These events reflect broader tension between the Trump administration and the legal community, with accusations of weaponizing the legal process.

