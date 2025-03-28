Left Menu

Trump's Legal Showdown: Firms Versus Executive Orders

President Donald Trump faces legal challenges from major law firms, WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, over executive orders restricting their government contracts. Trump's agreements with Skadden and Paul Weiss highlight the ongoing battle, as the firms allege constitutional violations. Legal professionals criticize Trump's tactics, citing a potential 'chilling effect' on the legal system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:29 IST
Trump's Legal Showdown: Firms Versus Executive Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal confrontation, President Donald Trump announced on Friday an agreement with the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. This move aims to preempt a potential executive order that would have restricted the firm's work with the federal government. The announcement follows legal actions from WilmerHale and Jenner & Block, who have sued the administration over similar executive orders.

Skadden has committed to providing $100 million in free legal services, sanctioned by the Trump administration, emphasizing merit-based hiring practices. Simultaneously, Wall Street firm Paul Weiss has also reached an agreement with the White House, pledging $40 million in pro bono legal services, thus rescinding a previous executive order against them.

The lawsuits by WilmerHale and Jenner point to alleged constitutional violations, claiming Trump's orders unfairly target firms that have ties to those involved in the 2016 U.S. Justice Department investigation into Russian election interference. These events reflect broader tension between the Trump administration and the legal community, with accusations of weaponizing the legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025