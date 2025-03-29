Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Peace, Acknowledges Police Sacrifices

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary implored individuals attempting to harm Jammu and Kashmir to halt their actions, declaring their efforts futile over the past three decades. While visiting the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, he checked on the condition of police injured during a Kathua encounter.

Choudhary addressed reporters, emphasizing India's strength and the solidarity of Jammu and Kashmir's people in resisting these harmful efforts. He expressed hope that those disrupting peace would realize their mistakes, wishing for wisdom to prevail for peace and prosperity in the region.

Paying tribute to the police who sacrificed their lives, Choudhary acknowledged the grief of bereaved families, extending the nation's support. He expressed relief that some injured officers survived, ensuring top medical care. The deputy chief minister reaffirmed the administration's commitment to peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)