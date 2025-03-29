Left Menu

Deputy Chief Minister Calls for Peace, Acknowledges Police Sacrifices

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary urged those harming Jammu and Kashmir to cease their efforts, highlighting India's strength and J&K's unity. During his visit to GMC Hospital, he paid tribute to and offered support for injured police personnel and the families of those who lost their lives in Kathua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:16 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary implored individuals attempting to harm Jammu and Kashmir to halt their actions, declaring their efforts futile over the past three decades. While visiting the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, he checked on the condition of police injured during a Kathua encounter.

Choudhary addressed reporters, emphasizing India's strength and the solidarity of Jammu and Kashmir's people in resisting these harmful efforts. He expressed hope that those disrupting peace would realize their mistakes, wishing for wisdom to prevail for peace and prosperity in the region.

Paying tribute to the police who sacrificed their lives, Choudhary acknowledged the grief of bereaved families, extending the nation's support. He expressed relief that some injured officers survived, ensuring top medical care. The deputy chief minister reaffirmed the administration's commitment to peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

