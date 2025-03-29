Haryana Assembly Passes Key Legislative Amendments in Final Budget Session

The Haryana Assembly wrapped up its three-week budget session by passing six significant bills. Key among them was legislation that raised the advance limits for legislators' house and car purchases to Rs 1 crore, responding to rising inflation and individual needs.

The Assembly also addressed healthcare concerns. An amendment to the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Act, 1986, provided extended medical benefits to family pension recipients, reflecting the need for continued support amidst increasing age-related health issues and family responsibilities.

The horticulture sector saw advancements with the passage of the Haryana Horticulture Nurseries Bill, 2025. It mandates registration and regulation of horticulture nurseries, ensuring compliance with defined standards across various plant categories, including fruits and aromatic crops.

