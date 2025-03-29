Left Menu

India Leads Relief Mission to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar

India dispatches 15 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar after a powerful earthquake struck, causing widespread destruction and casualties. The Indian Air Force's C130J aircraft is tasked with delivering essentials, including tents, blankets, and medicines, to assist the devastated regions in Myanmar and Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:11 IST
India Leads Relief Mission to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government will send approximately 15 tonnes of crucial relief supplies to Myanmar, following a devastating earthquake that also affected Thailand. The mission will be carried out by a military transport aircraft, officials have confirmed.

The C130J aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force is scheduled to depart soon from Hindon air force base, carrying essential items such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generators, and vital medicines for the affected areas.

The earthquake, causing significant destruction, claimed at least 144 lives in Myanmar and 10 in the Thai capital. Visuals from Myanmar revealed widespread damage, including collapsed buildings, bridges, and a monastery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025