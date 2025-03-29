India Leads Relief Mission to Earthquake-Stricken Myanmar

The Indian government will send approximately 15 tonnes of crucial relief supplies to Myanmar, following a devastating earthquake that also affected Thailand. The mission will be carried out by a military transport aircraft, officials have confirmed.

The C130J aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force is scheduled to depart soon from Hindon air force base, carrying essential items such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, solar lamps, generators, and vital medicines for the affected areas.

The earthquake, causing significant destruction, claimed at least 144 lives in Myanmar and 10 in the Thai capital. Visuals from Myanmar revealed widespread damage, including collapsed buildings, bridges, and a monastery.

