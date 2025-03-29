Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump Administration's Move to Dismantle Consumer Agency

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The decision came after a suit filed by a workers union and consumer advocates following abrupt agency shutdowns, dismissals, and contract terminations. This represents a significant legal hurdle for the administration's plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge on Friday obstructed the Trump administration's initiative to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, representing a strong judicial opposition to the White House's efforts to rapidly alter the structure of federal governance.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled in favor of the lawsuit brought by a workers union and consumer advocates, challenging the administration's abrupt attempt last month to shut down the bureau, which involved widespread layoffs and termination of contracts.

The lawsuit underscores the importance of the CFPB's role in consumer protection, and the judge emphasized that dissolution of the bureau could not proceed unchecked. Both the National Treasury Employees Union and CFPB representatives have yet to comment on the latest development.

