Judicial Win for Press Freedom Raises Hopes for Voice of America

A federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from shutting down Voice of America, a U.S. government-funded media organization. The judge highlighted the need for congressional approval for such actions. The lawsuit emphasized VOA's role in promoting press freedom and its historical significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 04:23 IST
A federal judge ordered a temporary halt to the Trump administration's plan to shut down Voice of America, a government-funded broadcasting service that employs 1,300 journalists and staff. The decision prevents any staff terminations pending further legal review.

Judge J. Paul Oetken emphasized that the administration cannot unilaterally close down Voice of America and associated radio programs without congressional approval. While the order did not mandate the resumption of broadcasts, it protected employees from dismissal until the court further deliberates whether the shutdown breaches federal regulations.

Andrew Celli, representing the plaintiffs, hailed the decision as a significant victory for press freedom and a rebuke to the administration's stance on democratic principles. Meanwhile, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, responsible for overseeing VOA, did not provide immediate comments regarding the court order.

