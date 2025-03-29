Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

A deadly Russian drone strike caused significant destruction in Dnipro, Ukraine, late on Friday. The assault led to four deaths and 19 injuries, as confirmed by regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

The attack ignited fires in a hotel and restaurant complex as well as a high-rise apartment and nearly 10 private homes. Firefighting teams were able to subdue the flames at the hotel, yet the situation remains dire with fears the casualty count may climb, according to Lysak's Telegram updates.

It was disclosed that the enemy directed over 20 drones toward Dnipro, with most of them intercepted. Disturbing visuals circulated online depict massive smoke plumes and the shattered remains of buildings, corroborated by independent verification from Reuters.

