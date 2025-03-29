Bilateral Dialogues: Growing Cooperation Amid Tensions

In the face of escalating trade tensions instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff decisions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced constructive discussions with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Sheinbaum's post on social media platform X described the meeting as fruitful, illustrating cooperation on migration and security policies. Despite the backdrop of strained trade relations, both nations continue to focus on enhancing coordination.

The Mexican government's statement underscored the importance of maintaining sovereignty and equality in the dialogues, highlighting mutual efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship in these challenging times.

