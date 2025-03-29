Left Menu

Trump's Praise for Modi Amidst Crucial Tariff Talks

President Trump described Prime Minister Modi as a 'very smart man' and 'great friend' while discussing promising tariff talks between the US and India. This came on the heels of conversations between US and Indian officials aimed at strengthening bilateral trade, defense, and technology cooperation.

President Donald Trump recently lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very smart man' and a 'great friend,' suggesting optimism in US-India tariff talks.

The remarks coincided with discussions between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, focusing on reducing trade barriers for a balanced bilateral relationship. Trump's comments came just days before the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the US.

While reinforcing the strong friendship between the leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs noted growing cooperation in trade, defense, and technology. US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch is currently in India, advancing the bilateral trade agreement initiated during Modi's recent visit to Washington DC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

