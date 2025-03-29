Trump's Praise for Modi Amidst Crucial Tariff Talks

President Donald Trump recently lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'very smart man' and a 'great friend,' suggesting optimism in US-India tariff talks.

The remarks coincided with discussions between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, focusing on reducing trade barriers for a balanced bilateral relationship. Trump's comments came just days before the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the US.

While reinforcing the strong friendship between the leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs noted growing cooperation in trade, defense, and technology. US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch is currently in India, advancing the bilateral trade agreement initiated during Modi's recent visit to Washington DC.

(With inputs from agencies.)