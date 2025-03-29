Legal Turmoil: Assam's Advocate General Resigns Over High Court Relocation
Assam's Advocate General, Devajit Saikia, has resigned from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association due to disagreements over the relocation of the high court premises. Saikia supports the move arguing it benefits future generations of lawyers, despite opposition from the bar association citing inadequate infrastructure at the new site.
Assam's Advocate General Devajit Saikia has stepped down from the Gauhati High Court Bar Association amid a rift concerning the government's decision to relocate the high court. Saikia's unexpected resignation was fueled by his support for the move, which the bar association staunchly opposes.
Saikia's resignation letter stated that his departure was in the best interest of upcoming generations of legal professionals and the overall enhancement of the justice system. The bar association, however, objected to the relocation, arguing it hinders legal efficiency due to inadequate infrastructure at the proposed site.
The ongoing dispute highlights a conflict of interest between the state and the association, underscored by Saikia's commitment to siding with the high court and government decision. Despite the association's resistance, Saikia believes the new premises will address current infrastructure deficiencies.
