Mystery of Woman's Body Found in a Delhi Flat Unraveled

The discovery of a decomposing woman's body in a Delhi flat has led to a flurry of police activity as they seek to untangle the mystery surrounding the death. Identified as Anju, a woman in her 30s from Punjab, the victim was found inside a bed box wrapped in a blanket.

The flat's owner, Vivekanand Mishra, aged between 55 to 60, has been taken into custody for questioning. Anju, who was living separately from her husband in Delhi, had also distanced herself from her parents in Ludhiana. Authorities have reached out to her family for identification and further verification.

Police found traces of blood and a foul smell leading to the discovery, while forensic teams have analyzed the scene. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to corroborate witness statements and determine a motive for the crime.

