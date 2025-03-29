India Dispatches NDRF Teams for Myanmar Earthquake Relief

In a swift response to the devastating earthquake that rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, India has dispatched 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel under Operation Brahma to assist with relief efforts. Officials report that specialized equipment such as concrete cutters and plasma cutting tools are being deployed to assist in rescue operations.

The contingent is led by Commandant PK Tiwary from the 8th NDRF battalion in Ghaziabad and will arrive in Myanmar aboard two IAF sorties. The forces, operating under international search and rescue guidelines, also include rescue dogs trained for collapsed structure searches.

This marks India's latest humanitarian mission following similar deployments during the 2015 Nepal and 2023 Turkiye earthquakes. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of support, India remains committed to aiding its neighbors in times of crisis.

