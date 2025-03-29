Left Menu

India Dispatches NDRF Teams for Myanmar Earthquake Relief

India sends 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Myanmar for earthquake relief under Operation Brahma, including rescuers, equipment, and rescue dogs, in response to the recent devastation that affected Myanmar and Thailand, further supporting regional humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift response to the devastating earthquake that rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, India has dispatched 80 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel under Operation Brahma to assist with relief efforts. Officials report that specialized equipment such as concrete cutters and plasma cutting tools are being deployed to assist in rescue operations.

The contingent is led by Commandant PK Tiwary from the 8th NDRF battalion in Ghaziabad and will arrive in Myanmar aboard two IAF sorties. The forces, operating under international search and rescue guidelines, also include rescue dogs trained for collapsed structure searches.

This marks India's latest humanitarian mission following similar deployments during the 2015 Nepal and 2023 Turkiye earthquakes. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of support, India remains committed to aiding its neighbors in times of crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

