Operation Brahma: India's Response to Myanmar Earthquake

India intensifies its relief efforts in the earthquake-hit Myanmar through 'Operation Brahma'. The Ministry of External Affairs has announced the dispatch of two naval ships and the airlifting of a field hospital to provide humanitarian aid. More naval ships are expected to follow, alongside a disaster contingency force deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India has ramped up its relief and rescue operations in Myanmar following the recent earthquake devastation. Under the campaign 'Operation Brahma', the Ministry of External Affairs announced the deployment of two naval ships, with more to follow, and plans to airlift a field hospital on Saturday.

Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that humanitarian assistance and disaster relief opportunities continue to expand, with a field hospital and 118 personnel from Agra poised for deployment later in the day. The operation signifies India's commitment to aiding its neighbor in their time of need.

Commandant PK Tiwary is leading the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Urban Search and Rescue team from Ghaziabad, equipped with essential quake rescue tools. NDRF's Mohsen Shahedi emphasized the critical 24-48 hours ahead for the team to engage actively on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

