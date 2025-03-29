Major Blow to Naxalism: 18 Rebels Eliminated in Chhattisgarh
Security forces in Chhattisgarh achieved significant success by neutralizing 18 Naxals, including 11 women, in encounters in Sukma and Bijapur districts. This operation is part of the efforts to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Among the dead was a high-ranking Maoist, Kuhdami Jagdish.
In a significant victory for security forces, 18 Naxal insurgents were killed in encounters in the Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh. The operations targeted the elimination of Naxalism by 2026, as part of a concerted drive in the region to bring peace and development.
The most intense encounter occurred in the forests of Sukma, where top Maoist leader Kuhdami Jagdish, carrying a Rs 25 lakh bounty, was among those killed, police confirmed. This follows recent operations in which 30 Naxals were neutralized elsewhere in the region.
Despite the injuries of four security personnel, including members of the DRG and CRPF, the operation is hailed as a success. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the security forces, emphasizing the government's determination to root out Naxalism across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
