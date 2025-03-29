Left Menu

Illegal Foreign Nationals Nabbed in Navi Mumbai

Fourteen foreign nationals from Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda were arrested in Navi Mumbai for living illegally in India. Police seized currency and liquor, and are seeking Pankaj Joshi, who rented out his property to them without adhering to legal procedures.

Updated: 29-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:55 IST
Illegal Foreign Nationals Nabbed in Navi Mumbai
Fourteen foreign nationals, including five women, were apprehended in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area for allegedly residing in India unlawfully, police revealed. The individuals, hailing from Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda, faced arrest on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials seized Rs 2,03,500 in cash and liquor valued over Rs 90,000 from the residence. Authorities suspect the illegal occupants had been living at the property without formal documentation or permission.

Police are actively pursuing Pankaj Joshi, the homeowner, accused of renting his property without complying with established regulations. Investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the violations committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

