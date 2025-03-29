India Extends Lifeline: 'Operation Brahma' to Aid Quake-Hit Myanmar

In response to the intense earthquake that struck Myanmar, India has launched 'Operation Brahma', a major humanitarian relief initiative. The efforts include dispatching two naval ships and a field hospital, with more assistance on the way, symbolizing India's commitment to support its neighbor in this time of need.

The Ministry of External Affairs disclosed that two additional naval ships would soon depart, as India's aid package reaches 40 tonnes. Essential supplies such as tents, blankets, medicines, and food are en route, along with specialist teams ready for disaster relief efforts.

Leading coordination on the ground, India's ambassador in Myanmar is ensuring that relief materials are effectively distributed. The initiative demonstrates India's ongoing role as a first responder in regional calamities, reflecting the strong ties and support extended to Myanmar during this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)