Odisha's New Uniform Policy to Resolve Jagannath Temple Land Disputes

The Odisha government plans to introduce a new Uniform Policy within three months to resolve land disputes involving Puri's Jagannath temple. The policy aims to address implementation gaps found in previous versions from 2003 and 2019, and intends to strengthen the temple's foundation fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced plans to introduce a new 'Uniform Policy' aimed at resolving longstanding land disputes related to Puri's Jagannath temple. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan shared the update with the assembly, stating the policy will be rolled out within three months.

According to the minister, the original policy from 2003 allowed temple land to be claimed at concessional rates. However, the revised policy introduced in 2019 requires further refinement. Hence, a fresh policy is being formulated to expedite the settlement process, expected to be completed within two years.

Harichandan disclosed that state-wide district committees and a high-level panel at the temple administration level will oversee implementation. In total, 60,426.943 acres of land linked to the temple have been identified, with efforts underway to manage encroachments across the state and in six other states where lands are also identified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

