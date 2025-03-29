Controversy Erupts Over Justice Varma's Transfer Amid Cash Scandal

In the wake of a controversial transfer, Allahabad High Court lawyers have paused their strike against Judge Yashwant Varma's reassignment, pending an investigation's findings. The demonstrations started amid allegations of financial misconduct linked to a fire incident at Varma's Delhi residence.

A gathering of the high court bar's executive committee led to the suspension of the strike, with President Anil Tiwari urging for transparency in the investigation. They also dissuaded attendance at Varma's upcoming oath-taking ceremony, emphasizing the gravity of the accusations.

Additionally, a National Conference on Judicial Accountability has been scheduled for late April, gathering legal experts to discuss reform and transparency in India's judicial system. Meanwhile, Varanasi lawyers continue protest actions, showing widespread disapproval of the transfer amid concerns over judicial integrity.

