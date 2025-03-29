Punjab Police Crack Down on Arms Smuggling Racket

The Punjab Police on Saturday made significant strides in combating arms smuggling by arresting three individuals and seizing six pistols and nine cartridges. This operation was led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, who identified the accused as Gurjant Singh, Gursharan Singh alias Gursharandeep, and Abhishek alias Abhi—all hailing from Amritsar.

The breakthrough came shortly after the Counter Intelligence unit successfully dismantled a Pakistan-backed illegal arms smuggling racket. The recent arrests are linked to operatives supplying weapons to associates of notorious foreign-based gangsters, including Lakhbir Landa and Satta Naushera. Five additional pistols were confiscated during these operations.

According to Yadav, the police acted on reliable intelligence suggesting a conspiracy to commit a crime in Uggar Aulakh village. A tactical raid was conducted near Amritsar-Ajnala Road, leading to the swift apprehension of the suspects. Preliminary investigations reveal the accused have prior criminal records related to arms and narcotics offenses. Ongoing probes seek to expose the full extent of their criminal network.

