Former Sarpanch in Custody After Firing Incident at Gudimalkapur Expo
A former Sarpanch allegedly fired shots into the air at Gudimalkapur following an argument at an expo. The incident occurred after disputes between stall owners. The suspect, in his 40s, used a licensed pistol and is now under investigation for violating arms license conditions.
A former Sarpanch was taken into custody after allegedly discharging a firearm in the air at Gudimalkapur, Hyderabad, during a dispute between stall owners at an expo. The police reported that the man fired two rounds with a .32 mm licensed pistol, though no injuries were reported.
The incident stemmed from a minor argument between two stall owners as the expo at a function hall was concluding. The former Sarpanch, who also had a stall, claimed he felt threatened and discharged the firearm as a precaution.
Authorities have deemed the firing unnecessary, and the Sarpanch is now facing charges under the Arms Act for violating the conditions of his license. His weapon has been seized as the investigation continues.
