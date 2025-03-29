Left Menu

India Launches 'Operation Brahma' for Myanmar Earthquake Relief

India has initiated 'Operation Brahma' to deliver essential relief supplies to Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. Prime Minister Modi affirmed support, while Indian relief efforts have commenced with the National Disaster Response Force, relief materials, and medical assistance being dispatched to aid affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:10 IST
In response to Myanmar's catastrophic earthquake, India has mounted a rapid and comprehensive relief operation named 'Operation Brahma'. With the death toll exceeding 1,600, rapid assistance is paramount. India, stepping up as a regional leader, has committed substantial resources to aid its troubled neighbor.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the country's solidarity with Myanmar, directing a swift mobilization of aid, including 137 tonnes of relief supplies. These materials range from essentials like tents and medicines to sophisticated search and rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force, deploying as the first international responders on the scene.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed the dispatch of Indian naval vessels carrying additional assistance. The mission echoes past Indian humanitarian efforts, marking India's role as a 'First Responder' in the region during crises, as the nation steps forward to support its neighbor in dire need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

